Redmi 11 Prime Series, Redmi A1 Launched in India; Check out Details!

Xiaomi, as part of its “Diwali With Mi” launch campaign, has introduced three new Redmi phones in India. There’s the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, the Redmi 11 Prime 4G, and the Redmi A1. Have a look at their features, price, and more details.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G: Specs and Features

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G matches the aesthetics of the Redmi K50i 5G with the EVOL design. It features big camera housings encased in a vertical camera module, along with a display with a waterdrop notch. It gets flat edges and comes in Meadow Green, Thunder Black, and Chrome Silver color options.

There’s a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. This means it can go from 30Hz to 90Hz depending upon the display content. There’s a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass for protection and Widevine L1 support. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s support for extended RAM (up to 8GB) too.

The camera department includes a 50MP main snapper and a 2MP depth sensor. An 8MP front camera is also there. The phone supports features like HDR, night mode, time-lapse videos, slow-motion videos, and more.

As for the battery, there’s a 5,000mAh battery onboard with a 22.5W fast charger in the box. It runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Additional details include a 3.5mm audio jack, an IR blaster, Hi-Res certification, Bluetooth 5.1, and 7 5G bands, among others.

Redmi 11 Prime: Specs and Features

The Redmi 11 Prime 4G looks similar to its 5G counterpart but has some changes. The rear camera hump looks slightly different and includes three cameras. It features the Diamond cut back design. There are three colors to choose from, Playful Green, Peppy Purple, and Flashy Black.

There’s a 6.58-inch Full HD+ AdaptiveSync display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also supports Widevine L1 and supports Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by the new MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, much like the recent Poco M5, and comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also come with the RAM Booster feature, with up to 8GB of extended RAM.

The phone features a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a depth sensor. The selfie shooter is similar to the one on the Redmi 11 Prime 5G. The phone gets the voice shutter feature, which will click a photo when you simply say “cheese!“

It also sources its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery and has an in-box 22.5W charger. The Redmi 11 Prime runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Furthermore, there’s support for an IR Blaster, a 3.5mm audio jack, a Game Turbo mode, and more.

Redmi A1: Specs and Features

The Redmi A1 is an entry-level smartphone as part of the new Redmi A series. It comes with a Leather Texture Design. It looks similar to the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G but gets a waterdrop notch instead of the punch-hole. It comes in Light Green, Light Blue, and Classic Black colorways.

The phone gets a 6.52-inch HD+ display and a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC onboard, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It houses 8MP dual AI cameras at the back, along with a 5MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and runs clean Android 12, marking the return of the company’s Mi A series that provided a pure Android experience as part of the Android One initiative. It supports a memory card, dual-SIM card slots, more than 20 regional languages, and more.

Price and Availability

The Redmi 11 Prime series and the new Redmi A1 fall in the budget price category and here’s a look at their prices.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

4GB+64GB: Rs 13,999 (Rs 12,999 after ICICI Bank discount)

6GB+128GB: Rs 15,999 (Rs 14,999 after ICICI Bank discount)

Redmi 11 Prime 4G

4GB+64GB: Rs 12,999

6GB+128GB: Rs 14,999

Redmi A1

2GB+32GB: Rs 6,499

Both the Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi A1 will be up for grabs, starting September 9 via Amazon India, mi.com, and retail stores. There’s no word on the Redmi 11 Prime 4G availability as of now.