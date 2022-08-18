Realme 9i 5G with Laser Light Design Launched in India; Buds T100 Tags Along

As expected, Realme has introduced the new Realme 9i 5G budget phone in India. This is yet another member of the Realme 9 series and happens to be the 5G counterpart of the existing Realme 9i. In addition, the company has launched the Realme Buds T100 as well.

Realme 9i 5G: Specs and Features

The Realme 9i boasts the Laser Light Design, reminiscent of the vintage CDs. It gets flat edges and three rear cameras arranged in an irregular triangle, which looks like the iPhone 13 Pro. There are two color options to choose from, Metallica Gold and Rocking Black.

The front has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 400 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, which also powers the Realme 9 5G. It comes equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both options support expandable storage (up to 1TB) and Dynamic RAM Extension (up to 5GB).

On the camera front, there’s a 50MP main camera, a portrait camera, and a macro camera. The phone also includes an 8MP selfie shooter. Users can take advantage of several camera features like the Night mode, Street Photography 2.0, Portrait mode, HDR, and Beauty mode, among others.

The Realme 9i 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It supports both 5G NSA/SA bands (SA: n1/n5/n8/n28A/n41/n78, NSA:n41/n77/n7) too.

Realme Buds T100: Specs and Features

The Realme Buds T100 is the new affordable TWS with an in-ear design and is said to be lightweight. The earbuds come with 10mm Dynamic Bass Drivers and titanium-plated composite dome diaphragms for enhanced bass output.

The Buds T100 also supports AI ENC for calls and has the Volume Enhancer for increased volume intensity. This can be enabled via the Realme Link app, which also supports various sound effects. The earbuds are claimed to have a total playback time of 28 hours. They support fast charging and can provide up to 120 minutes of music time in just 10 minutes of charge. There’s support for the Game mode for 88ms low latency, Bluetooth version 5.3, Google’s Fast Pair, and IPX5 water resistance.

The Realme Buds T100 also comes with touch controls (double-tap for play/pause, triple-tap for skipping tracks, and long-press for changing volume). There are four color options to choose from, namely, Rockin’ Red, Pop White, Jazz Blue, and Punk Black.

Price and Availability

The Realme 9i 5G is yet another affordable 5G phone in India and falls under Rs 20,000 to compete with the Poco M4 5G, the Redmi Note 11T 5G, and more. Here’s a look at its prices.

4GB+64GB: Rs 14,999

6GB+128GB: Rs 16,999

Interested buyers can avail of an instant discount of Rs 1,000 (ICICI Bank cards for the 4GB+64GB model and HDFCV Bank cards for the 6GB+128GB model) when the phone will be available to buy from August 24 via Flipkart, Realme’s website, and leading retail stores.

The Realme Buds T100, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 1,499 and will also be up for grabs, starting August 24.