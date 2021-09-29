Samsung Galaxy F42 5G with Dimensity 700, 64MP Triple Cameras Launched in India

After launching the Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F22 smartphones under its F-series earlier this year, Samsung has launched the Galaxy F42 5G in India today. The device comes with various attractive features like a 90Hz display, 64MP triple cameras, and most importantly, support for 12 5G bands.

So before moving on to the price and availability, let’s take a quick look at the key specs and features of the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Launched in India

Starting with the design, much like Samsung’s other F-series smartphones, the Galaxy F42 boasts a similar construction with a textured back panel and a square-shaped rear camera module.

On the front, the device features a 6.6-inch Full HD display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a maximum resolution of 1080 x 2400 with a 329ppi and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is also a teardrop-shaped notch on the front, which Samsung calls the Infinity-V design, to house the 8MP selfie shooter.

Speaking of the cameras, the device includes a primary 64MP lens with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 115-degree FOV, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, the Galaxy F42 packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which is a 7nm-based SoC with an integrated 5G modem. So, the device comes with support for 12 5G bands in India, including N1 (2100), N3 (1800), N5 (850), N7 (2600), and several others for faster and reliable mobile data speeds. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There also is a dedicated microSD slot for storage expansion.

The Galaxy F42 also packs a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. Other than this, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging and data transfer.

Moreover, the device comes with support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 for fast wireless connections. It runs OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box, and comes in two color options, namely Matte Black and Matte Aqua.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price, the Galaxy F42 comes in two configurations – a 6GB + 128GB model and an 8GB+ 128GB variant. While the lower-end model with 6GB of RAM is priced at Rs 20,999, the 8GB variant will be sold for Rs 22,999 in India. The device will be available to buy from Flipkart from 2nd October at an introductory price of Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively