We all know that the Irvine-based company, Razer makes modular gaming machines and high-end gaming peripherals. However, we have seen some unusual products from the company like the Pikachu TWS earbuds that comes inside a Pokeball charging case. Now, the gaming company made a line of chewing gum to improve the focus and reaction times of pro and casual gamers around the world.

If you did not know, Razer made a line of gaming-focused energy drinks under the name “Respawn” back in 2019. And with the introduction of the gaming-focused chewing gum, “Respawn by 5 Gum”, the company aims to provide gamers the ability to play games for longer sessions without losing focus.

Now, to develop the gum, Razer says that there was an “extensive amount of R&D” involved. The company partnered with 5 Gum from Mars Wrigley, the chocolate-makers, to create this gaming chewing gum.

A Chewing Gum for the Gamers

According to the company, the research and development process involved studying and analyzing the daily routine, the gaming schedule, and the snacking habits of gamers around the globe. Razer states that it wanted to make a product that can “be consumed at any time of day or night to keep gamers focused, but not continuously affect them once the game was over”.

Now, coming to the chewing gum, it comes in three fresh flavors: Cool Mint, Tropical Punch, and Pomegranate Watermelon. This gum is low on caffeine, unlike Razer’s energy drink from last year. The only source of caffeine in this gum is from the green tea extracts.

Surprisingly, the gum itself is black in color which makes it a kind of unique-colored chewing gum. However, the company says that it won’t turn your mouth or tongue black, if that’s what you are worried about.

The “Respawn by 5 Gum” is available to buy from Razer’s official website. You can get a pack of 15 strips for a price of $2.99 (~Rs 220) or a pack of ten 15-strip packs for $27.99 (~Rs 2,060).

So, if you are a casual or a pro gamer looking to improve your focus and reaction-time, then do give these gums a try. And after chewing this gaming gum, do not forget to check your reaction-time improvements using the “Human Benchmarking Tool”.