Popular battle royale title, PUBG Mobile, was banned in India 2 months ago due to concerns about cybersecurity and the fact that the game was published by Chinese giant, Tencent. Since then, PUBG Corp has been trying hard to get back into India. Now, according to a new report from TechCrunch, it seems PUBG Corp is ready to bring PUBG Mobile back to India before the end of the year.

Apparently, PUBG Corp has engaged with cloud providers to store Indian PUBG players’ data within the country, one of the biggest issues the Indian government had against PUBG Mobile. Moreover, TechCrunch says that PUBG Corp has privately informed some of the high-profile PUBG Mobile streamers in India that the game will be back in the country by the end of the year.

If that’s not exciting enough for you, the report further mentions that the company might make a formal announcement as soon as this week, and is also planning a whole marketing campaign during the Diwali week. This report also falls in line with the PUBG Mobile job listings that were spotted on LinkedIn a while back.

It’s no secret that PUBG Corp wants the game back in India. The country is one of the biggest markets for PUBG Mobile, and since the ban, a number of copy-cat games have tried to come up to take its place, including nCore games’ FAU-G which has some terrible graphics it seems. Since the ban, PUBG has cut ties with Tencent, and was even reportedly in talks with Paytm and Airtel to publish the game in India. It’s unclear right now if either of those partnerships panned out, but we should get to know really soon if this report is anything to go by.