PUBG to Shift to Unreal Engine 5 and Receive New Content in 2024

Previously known as Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, and now called PUBG: Battlegrounds, the now Krafton-developed free-to-play shooter might not have that glitz and glamour it had in its illustrious six-year run. However, that hasn’t stopped the developers from working on the game, as they share their plans for 2024 and beyond. And, from what they’ve announced, it seems that it will help the game return to its glory days.

As shared through the official YouTube video and their official page, PUBG plans to add new features to the game, enhancing the gameplay. This includes destructible environments, gunplay updates, an engine change, and more.

One of the most significant changes the game will undergo is a shift to Unreal Engine 5. The game is currently built on Unreal Engine 4. The team plans to shift to Unreal Engine 5, dubbing it the “start of a new journey.” However, they didn’t confirm whether, with the engine change, the game will also be ported to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Furthermore, PUBG will introduce destructible environments in the game. As the video showcases, the player can dig up protective covers around the map or use explosives to create cover holes. This will allow players to gain tactical advantage in a match, protecting them from any incoming volley of bullets. Players will get a glimpse of it with the upcoming April update.

Krafton is even “laying the groundwork for a User Generated Content.” This will give players the tools to craft their own content and create a possible creator ecosystem.

Image Courtesy: Krafton/PUBG

The gunplay is also getting some necessary facelifts. While the commonly used weapons will retain their performance, the less-used weapons will get changes to improve their performance. Additionally, Krafton will conduct weapons and balance updates every two months to keep things fresh and fair for everyone. On March 13, 2024, players can try the SMG rebalance in arcade mode.

Some other prominent details include new traversal mechanics, new collaborations, a better matchmaking system, and more.

If you are a PUBG PC player, you have lots to look forward to in 2024. So, are you excited? Let us know in the comments below.