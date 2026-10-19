Home > News > Microsoft’s New Xbox Job Listing Hints at Physical Games for Project Helix

Microsoft’s New Xbox Job Listing Hints at Physical Games for Project Helix

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Xbox CEO Asha Sharma (left) Project Helix logo with a disc icon (right).
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Microsoft is currently hiring an "Xbox Games Supply Strategist" on LinkedIn.
  • The job description states that the strategist will “coordinate the launch of physical Xbox games across all platforms.”
  • This could hint at physical game releases for Xbox's next-gen console, Project Helix.
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After Sony dropped a bombshell in July 2026 that the company would end physical PS5 disc production starting in 2028, many players wondered whether Microsoft would follow suit with Xbox Series X|S discs. However, Microsoft is currently hiring an “Xbox Games Supply Strategist” to manage physical game distribution, hinting that Project Helix could support physical discs.

As Windows Central reports, Microsoft posted a new job listing on LinkedIn for an Xbox Games Supply Strategist to oversee the launch of physical releases, manage inventory and distribution strategy, and run retail channel operations, suggesting Xbox may take a different path than PlayStation for Project Helix. Here’s what the job listing says:

“The Xbox Games Supply Strategist will coordinate the launch of physical Xbox games across all platforms, lead development and oversee execution of global supply positioning strategies across all stages of the product lifecycle.”

Xbox-Project-helix-next-gen-console
Image Credit: Xbox

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma is well-known for listening to player feedback. After introducing Xbox’s Disc-to-Digital feature at the end of August, most players saw it as a sign that Xbox was shifting into digital like PlayStation, albeit in a much better way. However, the new job listing suggests the CEO is moving in a different direction.

A few months ago, a leak claimed that Project Helix would have a disc drive, and this report aligns with it. However, Microsoft hasn’t officially confirmed its plans for physical Xbox releases or Project Helix, so it’s best to take them with a grain of salt.

But the listing doesn’t explicitly confirm disc releases for Project Helix. It only mentions “physical Xbox games,” which could also mean boxed copies with cartridges or download codes, similar to what Rockstar has planned for GTA 6’s physical edition.

If Microsoft supports physical games and discs on Project Helix, it could give Xbox an edge over Sony’s next-gen PS6. The new job listing offers hope to Xbox players who want Microsoft to keep physical games alive rather than follow PlayStation’s path. That said, do you think Project Helix will support physical games? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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