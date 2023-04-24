Portronics Launches Affordable Harmonics Twins S5 TWS In India

Portronics has launched the new Harmonics Twins S5 TWS to compete in the affordable TWS segment with the likes of Wings, Fire-Boltt, and even boAt in India. The primary USP of the Twins S5 TWS is that it packs a dedicated dynamic driver at an affordable price segment. Check out the full details below.

Harmonics Twins S5 TWS: Specs and Features

The Twins S5 TWS is housed within a plastic unibody micro case, which houses an LED display that indicates the battery percentage. The Twin S5 TWS is comfortable for long listening sessions with soft silicone tips and fins for a secure fit. It is IPX4 rated for splash resistance.

The Harmonics Twins S5 TWS boasts an 8.5mm dynamic driver dedicated to enhancing the bass. There are fewer lags while gaming using the Twin S5 TWS thanks to its dedicated low-latency mode.

Portronics Harmonics Twins S5

The Harmonics S5 TWS has a playback time of up to 15 hours and supports quick charging that can offer 90 minutes of listening time in just 6 minutes of charging. The case has a USB Type-C charging port.

The Twin S5 TWS supports Bluetooth version 5.2 for faster pairing and is compatible with smart Voice Assistants like Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby. There’s support for touch controls too.

Harmonics Twins S5 TWS: Price and Availability

The Harmonics Twins S5 TWS will be available at an introductory price of Rs 849 (MRP Rs 2,999) and is available via Flipkart, Amazon (at Rs 1,099), the official Portronics store, and authorized offline and online retailers. The TWS will be backed by 12 months of warranty.

Buy Harmonics Twins S5 via Amazon