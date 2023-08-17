Portronics Resound 2 Speaker with RGB Light Introduced

Portronics has introduced a new affordable speaker called the Resound 2 in India. The new speaker comes with features like RGB lights, the TWS mode, and much more all of which can cater to premium audio needs on a budget. Have a look at the details below.

Portronics Resound 2: Specs and Features

The Portronics Resound 2 has a cylindrical form factor and is portable for the ease of carrying it around. It features a fabric-covered design and has a sturdy build, which can keep it away from scratches.

There are HD drivers and an amplifier to provide you with an immersive audio experience. The speaker has a 15W audio output. The built-in RGB lights can light up in sync with the music being played, thus, offering you an enjoyable listening time.

You get a 2,000mAh battery on board, which can help you get up to 5 hours of playback time on a single charge. The various connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, an AUX port, and a USB port. You can also connect a pen drive to the speaker. It also supports Bluetooth 5.3.

The Resound 2 speaker comes with the TWS mode, which helps you pair it with another Resound 2 speaker for a total sound output of 30W. There’s a built-in microphone too so that you can take calls when your phone is connected. Additionally, it comes with an IPX5 rating for splash resistance. So, carrying it to a pool or beach party won’t be a problem!

Price and Availability

The Portronics Resound 2 speaker has an introductory price of Rs 2,149 and can be bought via Amazon, Flipkart, and several offline stores. It comes with a 12-month warranty and is available in Black and Green colors.

So, will you go for the affordable speaker from Portronics? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.