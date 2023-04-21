Affordable Wings Phantom 345 TWS Launched in India

Wings has introduced its new TWS earbuds as part of the Phantom series in India. The Phantom 345 earbuds have the USP in the form of its transparent case, much like the Nothing Ear (1) or Ear (2) at a rather affordable price. Check out the price, features, and more below.

Wings Phantom 345: Specs and Features

The Phantom 345 has a transparent case design, which gives a look at its internals, something Nothing is popular for. But, the Phantom 345 earbuds don’t follow the same design ethos. The transparent charging case also has carbon fibre grooves and a digital display to showcase the battery status.

Wings’ Phantom series is meant for gaming enthusiasts and therefore, comes with a dedicated Gaming mode, which supports 40ms ultra-low latency. There are four microphones with support for ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for clear calls without any interruptions.

The 13mm drivers for high-fidelity music streaming. The Wings Phantom 345 provides a total playback time of 50 hours (10 hours for the earbuds) and supports the Bullet Charge technology for 100 minutes of listening time in just 10 minutes.

Speaking of the launch, Vijay Venkateswaran, Co-Founder, said, “The Phantom 345’s unique case design is a novelty, crafted with great detail and a proposition to ‘wow’ our customers. We hope these feature-rich earbuds will receive the same overwhelming response from the audience as other products in the Phantom series.“

The earbuds get touch controls for volume controls, Game mode, play/pause songs, and make/reject calls. The earbuds’ SpeedSync feature ensures faster connectivity. It has a Bluetooth range of 15m. Additionally, the Phantom 345 TWS comes with support for Google Assistant or Siri, AAC and SBC audio codecs, and an IPX5 rating for sweat and water resistance.

Price and Availability

The Wings Phantom 345 is priced at Rs 1,299 and will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, and the company’s website. You can also purchase it from offline stores.

It comes in Black and White colors.

Buy Wings Phantom 345 via Amazon