Fire-Boltt Fire Pods Ninja 601 TWS Launched in India

Fire-Boltt has launched its first-ever gaming TWS called the Fire Pods Ninja 601 in India. The new earbuds fall in the affordable price range and compete with the gaming earbuds by boAt, Wings, and more. Check out the price, features, and more.

Fire Pods Ninja 601: Specs and Features

The Fire Pods Ninja 601 come equipped with ‘cool breathing lights‘ that will light up on beats and even while gaming. There’s a dedicated gaming mode for enhanced audio during gameplay and the 40ms ultra-low latency mode.

The earbuds come with 10mm drivers and support for both ANC and ENC modes to suppress the background noise for interruption-free gaming, calling, and when you are on a call.

There’s also support for the SuperSync Technology, which will help in quick pairing as soon as the earbuds are placed in the ears. It also has up to 30 hours of total playback time on a single charge. In gaming mode, the playback time is about 6 hours. The TWS comes with Fire Charge technology and a USB Type-C port for charging.

The Fire Pods Ninja 601 gets touch controls and an IPX5 rating. Plus, the Boltt Play app has some benefits for you. If you connect the TWS with the app and listen to music via Jio Saavn and Spotify, or watch content via ZEE5, you will stand a chance to earn some rewards.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Fire Pods Ninja 601 retails at Rs 899 (a limited time period offer) and will be available to buy via Flipkart and the company’s website. It rivals the boAt Immortal 121, the Wings Phantom 850, and more gaming TWS in India.

It comes in black and white colors.

Buy Fire-Boltt Fire Pods Ninja 601 via Flipkart (Rs 899)