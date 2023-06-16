Portronics Harmonics Twins S6 TWS Launched in India

Portronics has launched the new Harmonics Twins S6 truly wireless earbuds in India. These come with up to 50 hours of playback time, ENC support, and much more at a really affordable price. Check out the details below.

Harmonics Twins S6: Specs and Features

The Harmonics Twins S6 TWS has an in-ear design with silicon tips that are said to provide a comfortable fit. The earbuds come with 10mm drivers and are expected to provide a balanced audio output.

There’s a quad-mic setup with support for Environmental Noise Cancellation or ENC to keep the background noises at bay so that you can enjoy your music streaming sessions. The earbuds also provide access to voice assistants like Google Assistant or Siri.

You get an overall playback time of about 50 hours on a single charge. And with USB Type-C-enabled fast charging, you can get up to 10 hours of listening time in just 10 minutes. There’s also support for Bluetooth version 5.3, which can ensure faster pairing and an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance.

The new Haromonics Twins S6 succeeds the Twins S5 TWS introduced a couple of months ago. The Harmonics Twins S5 sports an LED display to show the battery percentage, 8.5mm drivers, a dedicated low latency mode, up to 15 hours of battery, and support for virtual assistants, among other things. These are priced at Rs 849.

Price and Availability

The Portronics Harmonics Twins S6 is priced at Rs 1,099 and will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, the company’s website, and leading offline stores. The earbuds come in black and white colors. They also have a 12-month warranty too.

So, will you buy the new affordable TWS earbuds from Portronics?

Buy Portronics Harmonics Twins S6 via Amazon