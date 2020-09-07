After launching a myriad of rebranded Redmi phones over the past six months, Poco has taken the wraps off its first original smartphone today. The Poco X3 arrives as a successor to the Poco X2, which debuted as a Redmi K30 4G rebrand in India earlier this year. Poco X3 is the world’s first phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset. It includes a 120Hz display, 64MP quad-camera array, and a massive battery with fast-charging to cap off the feature set.

Price and Availability

Poco X3 has been priced at 229 euros (~Rs. 19,900) for the 6GB+64GB variant but you can get it for 199 euros (~Rs. 17,290) during the early bird period. The higher-end 6GB+128GB variant has been priced at 269 euros (~Rs. 23,350) and will be sold for 249 euros (~Rs. 21,600) during the early bird period.

The smartphone will be available in two colorways – Cobalt Blue and Shadow Gray. It will go on sale starting from tomorrow in select regions across the globe.

Poco X3: Specs & Features

Starting off with the design, the Poco X3 features a central racing track-inspired stripe that runs along the massive DSLR-inspired camera module as well. The company has adopted a new camera design and plastered a humongous, iridescent Poco logo at the bottom to make the device stand out. You also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which doubles as the power button.

Poco X3 includes a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch response rate. It also supports a ‘dynamic switch feature’ to cycle between 60Hz, 120Hz, and 50Hz (while viewing photos) automatically – as and when required to conserve battery. The display also boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2400 x 1800 resolution, and a punch-hole cutout with a 20MP selfie snapper at the top.

The recently announced Snapdragon 732G chipset is what runs the show under the hood aboard this smartphone. You will also find 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 built-in storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. Poco X3 runs Android 10-based MIUI 12, with the Poco launcher on top. This also makes it the first Poco phone to arrive with the new MIUI 12 skin out-of-the-box.

Poco X3 also comes equipped with the company’s new LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus. It means the device now includes a 70% larger copper heat pipe and graphite material to lower the temperature by up to 6-degree Celcius.

The huge protruding quad-camera system on the rear is helmed by a primary 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor. It’s paired with a 13MP ultra-wide camera with a 119-degree FOV, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The camera setup supports Pro mode, new night filters, and a lot more.

Just like other budget Xiaomi phones, Poco X3 also comes equipped with a massive 5,160mAh battery pack with 33W fast-charging support. This is the same charging speed as the Poco M2 Pro in India. This means you will be able to fully charge up this device in around 65 minutes.

Poco X3 also includes a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, & Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (wi-Fi 6) support in terms of connectivity. Let’s not forget about the presence of NFC, which is also in the name (Poco X3 NFC), to enable tap-to-pay on this device. It also arrives with dual-stereo speakers and IP53 splash-proof protection in tow.