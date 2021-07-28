Having rebranded the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition as Poco F3 GT for the India market last week, Poco has now rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G as Poco X3 GT. The Chinese giant has launched the Poco X3 GT in Malaysia today with a MediaTek chipset, triple cameras, and 67W super-fast charging.

Poco X3 GT: Specifications

Poco X3 GT features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Under the hood, the Poco X3 GT uses 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset. Since the chipset supports 5G, you get dual 5G connectivity on the X3 GT. It is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128/ 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. You can further expand the storage with a microSD card.

As far as the cameras are concerned, you get a 64MP f/1.79 primary camera, 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FOV, and a 2MP f/2.2 macro camera. For selfies, Poco has used a 16MP front camera here.

The device draws juice from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W Turbo Charging. The charger is included in the box and Poco promises that a complete charge should take just 42 minutes. For software, the device runs MIUI 12.5 for POCO out of the box.

Other features of the device include Wi-Fi 6, Hi-Res-certified JBL stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, LiquidCool Technology 2.0 for better heat dissipation while gaming, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Price and Availability

Poco X3 GT will go on sale in Cloud White, Wave Blue, and Stargaze Black color variants. The device is priced starting at $299 (~Rs. 22,000) for the 8GB+128GB base variant. The device will be available to buy in southeast Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. There is currently no word on whether the company plans to bring this device to India or not.