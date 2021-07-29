Poco launched the X3 GT, the rebranded version of Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, in Malaysia yesterday, with plans to make the device available in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. It was not immediately known if the Poco X3 GT would launch in India, but now, Poco India’s director has offered clarity on the matter.

Why Poco X3 GT is Not Coming to India

Poco India’s country director Anuj Sharma took to Twitter to share that Poco X3 GT will not come to India. For those wondering why, Sharma says it’s because the company wants to maintain a lean portfolio in the country. Since Poco just launched the Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 GT, the company is skipping the Poco X3 GT in India.

“We at @IndiaPOCO have always maintained a lean-mean portfolio and focus on ‘Everything you need, Nothing you don’t’. We believe that between the 2 segment-best offerings of #PocoX3Pro & #PocoF3GT, we have unmatched products. So while we do have big plans for the future, the Poco X3 GT is not part of them. Right now, as a team, we want to avoid any confusion in the portfolio for our consumers,” wrote Anuj Sharma on Twitter.

So while we do have big plans for the future, the Poco X3 GT is not part of them. Right now, as a team, we want to avoid any confusion in the portfolio for our consumers. Unlike… 😉 (2/2) — Anuj Sharma (@s_anuj) July 28, 2021

Now that you know Poco X3 GT is not coming to the country, two solid options for anyone looking to purchase a smartphone under Rs. 30,000 are OnePlus Nord 2 and Poco F3 GT. If you are planning to pick any of these phones, you can check out the specs comparison between the OnePlus Nord 2 vs Poco F3 GT on our linked Telegram channel.