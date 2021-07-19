Well, Poco seems to have changed gears as it will be announcing not one but two new smartphones in the coming weeks. First, Poco will launch the Poco F3 GT in India on 23 July. Then, it will launch another GT-branded device, the Poco X3 GT, in Malaysia on 28 July. The Poco X3 GT will be a successor to the Poco X3, which the company launched in the global market earlier this year.

The Chinese giant recently took to its official Facebook page to announce the Poco X3 GT launch date, along with a teaser image. As per the teaser, Poco will live stream the event on Facebook on July 28 at 8 PM local time (5:30PM IST).

Poco X3 GT: Key Specs and Features (Rumored)

Coming to the device, the Poco X3 GT is reportedly going to be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G (China version), which Xiaomi launched earlier this year. That means you will get a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device will include a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera.

Under the hood, Poco X3 GT will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, which is a 5G-supported octa-core processor based on the 6nm architecture. It comes with an integrated ARM Mali-G77 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Turning our attention to the rear, the device will feature a triple camera setup. It will includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP sensor for macro shots.

There will be a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast-charging inside the device. Moreover, the X3 GT will boast a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Hi-Res JBL-branded dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It will run the MIUI for Poco based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability (Expected)

As for the price, there is no official information available as of now. However, as the Redmi Note Pro starts at CNY 1,699 (~Rs 19,600) in China, we can expect the Poco X3 GT to be priced in a similar price bracket in Malaysia. There is no information on whether Poco will bring the device to India or any other market in the future.