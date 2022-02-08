Poco M4 Pro 5G Launching in India on February 15

Poco recently started teasing the arrival of the Poco M4 Pro 5G in India. After a few teasers over the past couple of days, the company has now revealed that Poco M4 Pro 5G will launch in India on February 15. The phone, which made its global debut last year, will succeed the Poco M3 Pro that came to India as one of the budget 5G phones last year.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Coming to India This Month

In an official Twitter post, Poco has revealed the M4 Pro 5G’s launch date. The short video, with the tagline “#StepUpUrGame” showcases the phone’s design, which is just like the design of its global variant. Hence, a Poco M3-like huge rear camera hump,s but with a few tweaks, a punch-hole screen, and funky colorways will be at your disposal. Get ready to #StepUpUrGame with the all new POCO M4 Pro 5G. Launching on 15th February. #StayTuned#POCOIndia #MadeofMad pic.twitter.com/8cGgcUTZiW— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 8, 2022

Poco M4 Pro 5G: Specs and Features (Confirmed)

As for the specs sheet, you will get a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. This is slightly bigger than the 6.5-inch screen size of the phone’s predecessor. The Poco M4 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, which is also found on the Redmi Note 11T 5G. For the global markets, Poco introduced this phone with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It remains to be seen what all RAM+storage variants India gets.

Moving to the rear, there are two cameras onboard, including a 50MP main snapper and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The selfie one stands at 16MP. This is similar to the Redmi Note 11T. The smartphone also includes a 5,000mAh battery, the same as its predecessor. The device also comes with faster 33W charging capabilities, unlike the M3 Pro’s 18W fast charging.

Additionally, it gets support for 5G, USB Type-C port, dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and more. It is expected to come in black, blue, and the company’s signature yellow color variants. As for price, we expect it to fall under Rs 20,000 and compete with the likes of the Redmi Note 11T 5G, the Realme 9i, and more.