Poco M4 5G India Launch Scheduled for April 29

Poco recently introduced the Poco M4 in Pro (both 4G and 5G variants) in India and now it’s time for it to launch its vanilla version. The Poco M4 5G is officially launching in India on April 29, the same day we will see the arrival of the Realme GT Neo 3 and more of the company’s products in the country. Here are the details.

Poco M4 5G Coming to India This Week

Poco has confirmed the news via a media invite as well as a Twitter post. The Poco M4 5G, which is referred to as the “#KillerLooksOPPerformer” will be available to buy via Flipkart, much like its other siblings. Get ready to be 🤯🤯🤯🤯 because you’re about to witness the #KillerLooksOPPerformer for yourself.



The #POCOM45G is arriving on 29th April, 2022 on @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/gpEvoKbPRJ— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) April 26, 2022

The company has also disclosed the Poco M4 5G design, which will be different from what the Poco M4 Pro offered. Although, the huge black-colored camera island is retained. There will be two camera housings along with the LED flash and the Poco branding present on the huge camera hump, residing on a textured back panel. Poco’s proprietary yellow color option will be available, along with a blue one. Black could also be an option.

Other details still remain unknown. But, a previous leak suggests that the Poco M4 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, much like last year’s Poco M3 Pro, and will come with a 6.58-inch Full HD+LCD display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. This will be a downgrade from the AMOLED display of the M4’s Pro variants.

The device is also likely to feature dual rear cameras, including a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor, along with a 5MP selfie shooter. A 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, Android 12-based MIUI 13, and more are expected too. The Poco M4 5G is expected to fall under Rs 15,000.

Since these details are still not confirmed, it’s best to wait for the launch event to take place, which is a few days from now. Stay tuned to this space for all the updates you need.