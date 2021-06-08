After launching the Poco M3 Pro 5G in the global market, Poco has launched the device in India at its virtual event today. Poco M3 Pro 5G is the company’s first-ever 5G phone to launch in India. The device comes with a MediaTek 5G chipset, a 90Hz display, and 48MP triple cameras.

Price and Availability

Poco M3 Por 5G comes in two configurations – a 4GB+64GB model and a 6GB+128GB model. The base variant is priced at Rs. 13,999 in India while the higher-end variant is priced at Rs. 15,999. You can get a Rs. 500 discount on both variants on the first day of sale, scheduled for 14th June.

The device comes in three colors, namely Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow. It will be available to buy on Flipkart.

Now that you know about the price and availability details, let me give you a rundown of the key specs and features of the Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Poco M3 Pro 5G: Key Specs and Features

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is essentially a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G, which Xiaomi launched in China earlier this year. However, the external design of the smartphone is different as the M3 Pro comes with a huge rectangular black patch, which includes the camera setup and the Poco branding.

The device packs a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD panel with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a 1080 x 2400p resolution and supports up to 400 nits of peak brightness. It has a centered punch-hole cutout at the top to house the 8MP selfie snapper.

Speaking of the optics, the Poco M3 Pro 5G boasts a triple-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48MP primary sensor with an f1.8 aperture. Additionally, there are a couple of 2MP lenses to capture macro and portrait shots. Plus, the device can record videos up to 4K @ 30fps or 1080p @ 120fps.

Under the hood, the device packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC that is built on the 7nm architecture. It is an octa-core processor paired with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU to deliver high-grade performance. In addition, there is a huge 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging onboard. There is also a USB-C port for charging and a 3.5mm audio jack as well.

Moreover, the Poco M3 Pro features 5G connectivity, along with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs the MIUI 12 for POCO based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

So as you might have guessed from the pricing and specs of the device in India, the Poco M3 Pro 5G will lock horns with the Realme 8 5G, which starts at Rs 14,999. So, if you plan to buy a budget 5G smartphone in India, which one would you choose? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.