Realme GT Neo 3 India Launch Confirmed for April 29

Realme recently teased the arrival of the Realme GT Neo 3 in India. And well, it didn’t take long to announce that the Realme GT Neo 3 will launch in India on April 29. Interestingly, it will arrive a day after the launch of the phone’s supposed rebranded version — the OnePlus 10R in the country. Here are the details you need to know.

Realme GT Neo 3 Launching in India This Month

Realme has confirmed that the GT Neo 3 launch will take place on April 29 at 12:30 pm IST. It will be a physical launch, the first for the company in two years. Simultaneously, it will be live-streamed on Realme’s social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook, and you can also catch the updates via Twitter. Introducing the #realmeGTNEO3, the World’s First 150W Charging Flagship.



Capable of boosting up over 50% Battery in just five minutes, it doesn’t get any faster than this!



Launching at 12:30 PM on 29th April. #NEOSpeedAwakens pic.twitter.com/DzDMBxj8dP— realme (@realmeIndia) April 18, 2022

The Realme GT Neo 3 is the world’s first phone with 150W fast charging but will take the second place in India, considering the OnePlus 10R with the same charging tech will launch in India a day before. This fast-charging tech is said to reach the 50% mark in just 5 minutes. GT Neo 3 is also expected to get a variant with 80W fast charging.

As for other details, the GT Neo 3 in India will be similar to its China variant that was launched recently. So, the smartphone will sport a rectangular rear camera setup with cameras arranged in a triangle, race track-like stripes on the left side of the rear panel, and a punch-hole screen. There are three color options – the color-changing blue-purple, white, and black (without the stripes).

Other details include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The GT Neo 3 comes with three rear cameras, including a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and support for OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tele-macro camera. There is also a 16MP front camera in tow here.

A 4,600mAh battery (5,000mAh for the 80W fast charging variant), Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, Realme GT mode 3.0, and a 9-layer tempered VC liquid cooling system, among other things, are also included.

The Realme GT Neo 3 price in India remains unknown, but we can expect it to be a mid-ranger, much like the Realme GT Neo 2. We shall get all the confirmed details on launch day. So, stay tuned to this space for all the details you need.