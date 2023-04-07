Budget-Friendly Poco C51 Introduced in India

Poco has added a new budget-friendly phone to its C series in the form of the Poco C51 in India. The smartphone is the first in the country to come with the latest MediaTek Helio G36 SoC with a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. It was announced recently. Have a look at the Poco C51’s price, features, and other details.

Poco C51: Specs and Features

The Poco C51 has a leather-like textured back panel and looks very much similar to the Redmi A1+. It also gets a square-shaped camera hump and a fingerprint reader. The phone has scratch and splash resistance too.

The front features a 6.52-inch display with an HD+ screen resolution, a 120Hz touch sampling rate, and a waterdrop notch. There’s no high refresh rate, though. The notch houses a 5MP selfie shooter. As for the back, there is an 8MP dual-camera setup with support for video recording in 1080p at 30fps, HDR, and portrait mode, among other options.

The octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 chipset is accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. You can get up to 3GB of virtual RAM (for a total of 7GB of Turbo RAM) and the storage expansion (up to 1TB) option via a memory card.

There’s a 5,000mAh battery on board, which supports 10W fast charging. The Poco C51 runs Android 13 Go Edition, which is a good addition. Other details include a 3-card slot setup, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a micro-USB port (which is a disappointment in 2023!), a top-firing speaker, and more.

Price and Availability

The Poco C51 is priced at Rs 8,499 for the single 4GB+64GB model and can be purchased via Flipkart, starting April 10. As an introductory offer, the first sale price will be Rs 7,799.

The smartphone comes in Royal Blue and Power Black colors.