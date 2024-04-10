PlayStation 5 Players Can Now Sign-Up for Zenless Zone Zero Technical Tests

Zenless Zone Zero is going to be the latest addition to HoYoverse colorful roster of action combat gacha games, and it is rumored to be released in 2024. The game is currently undergoing technical tests on PC, Android, and iOS. Today, HoYoverse also announced the technical test sign-ups for PlayStation 5. If you are interested in the technical sign up, here is everything you need to know about it. Zenless Zone Zero PlayStation®5 Technical Test Sign-Up Begins



Dear Proxies,

Additional commission recorded: Zenless Zone Zero PlayStation®5 Technical Test Sign-Up has begun. Come and join the fun!

Sign-up Period: April 10 11:00 – April 17 15:00 (UTC+8)

The Zenless Zone Zero PlayStation 5 technical test signups will start at 11:00 AM on April 10 (UTC+8) and end at 03:00 PM on April 17 (UTC+8). This gives the players a little over seven days to sign up for the PS5 technical tests.

To sign up, simply head over here and log in to your HoYoverse account. Next, complete the survey to finish the sign up. After the signing period is over, HoYoverse will send emails to the qualifying participants with further details, so make sure to keep an eye on your mailbox and spam mail after signing up.

The game is already available to wishlist on Epic Games Store, and we expect a pre-registration announcement on iOS and Android soon once the Amplifying test concludes on all the platforms.

Zenless Zone Zero is gearing up to be one of the direct competitors for Wuthering Waves, at least in the combat department. Both games are going to be released in 2024, with Wuthering Waves releasing on May 22, 2024. Wuthering Waves also finished its Closed Beta 2 tests recently and the testers were quite impressed with the direction and improvements in the game. The recent livestream of Wuthering Waves also revealed more improvements before the final release.

ZZZ also has an amazing and impactful combat system and big open maps, which is technically not open world but gives the same feel. It's clear that HoYoverse plans to release games with different styles, banking on all the different genres of Gacha games.