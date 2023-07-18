Pixel 8 Pro’s Entire Spec Sheet Has Been Leaked

Google is slated to launch the new Pixel 8 series and rumors have been aplenty. We recently got details about the phones’ display and now have access to the entire spec sheet of the elder one, the Pixel 8 Pro, thanks to a renowned leaker. Have a look at the details below.

Pixel 8 Pro Specs Leaked

Tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed almost all the details about the Pixel 8 Pro ahead of a launch expected in a few months. It is said that the Pixel 8 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, you can expect the next-gen Tensor G3 chipset with improvements in AI and overall performance. There could be 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage options.

The camera department is slated to include a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 50MP main snapper with OIS, the upgraded 64MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens. The selfie shooter could be rated at 11MP. We can expect some improvements in terms of the ISP and new camera features while the older ones like the Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and more will be retained.

The Pixel 8 Pro can have a 4,950mAh battery on board with a 27W wired fast charging. This is slower than the 30W charger with the Pixel 7 Pro. On the software front, you can highly expect Android 14 out of the box.

What might be the interesting thing about the Pixel 8 Pro is the possible inclusion of a temperature sensor, which has been rumored earlier too. This is likely to be placed under the LED flash and can help people monitor their body temperature by keeping it close to the forehead. An ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is also tipped. Google Pixel 8 Pro



– 6.7" QHD+ LTPO OLED, 120Hz

– Google Tensor G3 + Titan chip

– 12GB RAM

– 128/256GB storage

– Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 64MP UW + 48MP (Tele)

– Selfie: 11MP

– Temperature sensor, Ultrasonic FP

– Android 14

– 4,950mAh battery, 27W wired charging



Launch: October— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 17, 2023

The price could be hiked by around $100 this time, so, if you are planning to upgrade to the 2023 Pixels, you might want to be prepared. As for the design, we expect something similar to the Pixel 7 series with minor tweaks like rounded corners.

These details are just rumors and Google hasn’t given any official word yet. But if are looking at an October launch, we can expect some details to start appearing soon. We won’t forget to keep you in the loop. So, stay tuned, and do share your thoughts about the upcoming Pixel 8 series in the comments below.

Featured Image: Google Pixel 7 Pro