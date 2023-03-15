First-Ever Google Pixel 8 Pro Images Leaked; Here’s What It Looks Like!

Google I/O 2023 will happen in a couple of months and besides talks on AI and details on the Google apps, we expect some hardware too. This includes the Pixel 7a, the Pixel tablet, the Pixel Fold, and even the Pixel 8 series. And since there’s time until things become official, we have some information on the Pixel 8 Pro design as its first-ever renders have now leaked. Check it out below!

This Could Be the Pixel 8 Pro!

Known tipster OnLeaks has partnered with Smartprix to show us the possible look of the Google Pixel 8 Pro and there are a few changes to expect. While the upcoming Pixel phone will keep the basic visor design of the current Pixels, it will encase the three rear cameras in an oval-shaped setup instead of placing them separately.

Another change is the inclusion of a fourth camera, which will be placed separately beneath the LED flash. We don’t know if this is a macro or a depth camera, though. You can have a look at it below.

Image: OnLeaks x Smartprix

Then, the Pixel 8 Pro will feature rounded corners as opposed to the boxy design of the Pixel 7 series. Although, this won’t mean that the display will be curved. The rounded corners will only impact the screen area. It is said to have a 6.52-inch display, which would be smaller than the 6.7-inch screen size of the Pixel 7 Pro. It is expected to measure 162.6×76.5×8.7mm and have a thickness of 12mm. The vanilla Pixel 8 could also follow the same design ethos but nothing is concrete as of now.

As for the technical details, the upcoming Pixel 8 series could be powered by the next-gen Tensor G3 chipset and further bring about AI improvements, given that it’s all the rage these days. Camera, battery, and more upgrades are in tow too.

Proper details on the upcoming Google Pixel hardware are still behind the veil and we will have to wait at least until the I/O 2023 event for some clarity. We will keep you posted, so, stay tuned. Meanwhile, do share your thoughts on the leaked Pixel 8 Pro design in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks x Smartprix