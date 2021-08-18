After a flood of leaks, reports, and rumors, Google has finally launched its budget-centric Pixel 5a 5G smartphone in the market today. The device comes as a successor of the Pixel 4a that was launched last year. However, Google has launched the Pixel 5a exclusively in the USA and Japan this time around.

So, before going to the price and availability details, let me give you a quick rundown of the key specs and features of the Google Pixel 5a 5G.

Google Pixel 5a 5G Launched

Starting with the design, the Pixel 5a looks similar to its predecessor in terms of the build and the camera module at the back. However, unlike the Pixel 4a’s plastic back panel, the latest device comes with a metallic body covered in bio-resin for improved grip.

At the front, the device boasts a bigger 6.34-inch Full HD+ OLED panel with a 1080 x 2340p resolution. Unfortunately, like its predecessor and unlike the flagship series, the Pixel 5a comes with a 60Hz display. There is also an 8MP punch-hole selfie snapper at the top left corner.

Now, speaking of the cameras, the Pixel 5a features a dual-camera setup at the back. It includes a 12.2MP primary lens and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. There is support for Optical Image Stabilization for the primary lens and the device can record videos at up to 4K at 30FPS.

Turning to the internals, the Pixel 5a is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset – the same as last year’s Pixel 4a 5G. It is paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Google has also added an IP67 dust and water resistance rating to its budget-centric smartphone to make it more attractive to the masses.

As for the battery, the device comes with a bigger 4,680mAh battery as compared to its predecessor. It is also the highest-capacity battery ever in a Pixel device. You can charge the device via the USB-C port at the bottom and supports 18W fast charging.

Other than these, the Pixel 5a comes with support for 5G networks, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, and GPS. Moreover, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack onboard. It will run the latest Android 11 version out-of-the-box. The device will be available to buy in a single “Mostly Black” color variant, which is actually dark green.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price, the Pixel 5a comes in a single 6GB + 128GB variant and is priced at $450 (~Rs. 33,450). As mentioned above, the device will only be available to buy in the USA and Japan for now. Moreover, there is no information on whether Google will launch the Pixel 5a 5G in other regions such as India or not.