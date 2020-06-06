Google is set to unveil the successor to its largely popular mid-range Pixel phone, the Pixel 4a, very soon. It was rumored earlier to arrive by the end of May but the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the launch further out. And just when we thought we knew almost everything about the Pixel 4a. a surprising new leak has come to light.

Courtesy of phone case maker ESR, we have today learned that Pixel 4a might arrive with one of the most convenient features – wireless charging in tow. The company listed a handful of Pixel 4a cases on its website earlier this week. It sheds light on the wireless charging capability of the mid-ranger, as seen in the render below.

This is the first time we’re hearing (or seeing) about the inclusion of wireless charging in Google’s upcoming mid-range phone. All previous reports denied the possibility of wireless charging being supported by the Pixel 4a. Its predecessor did not include the same and it wouldn’t make sense for the Mountain View giant to add it now.

However, given the launch of the iPhone SE 2020 earlier this year, along with rumors of Google planning to undercut it by pricing the Pixel 4a at $349, the wireless charging feature would simply make it a more salivating buy for users. We suggest you take this leak with a grain of salt. Phone case makers tend to copy-paste product images and this render could very well be for a certain flagship.

As for the Pixel 4a, the design and features will be in line with most modern phones. It will include a punch-hole display, Snapdragon 730G chipset, up to 6GB of RAM, and a single rear camera – reflecting Google’s confidence in computational photography. We currently have no info on Pixel 4a’s launch date but stay tuned for more updates.