Philips 7900 Smart TV Series with Ambilight Technology Launched in India

TPV Technology has introduced the new Philips 7900 Smart TV series in India. The new series comes with Philip’s Ambilight technology, Android TV OS, a 4K display, and loads more. Here are all details including the features, price, and more.

Philips 7900 TV Series: Specs and Features

The Philips 7900 series includes 3 screen sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch. All 3 models come with a 4K Ultra HD LED bezel-less display with support for the Ambilight tech, which includes LEDs on 3 edges of the display that can cast colors on the wall for a visually pleasing ambient light setup. This is to enhance the visual and gaming experience.

The TVs also come with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Ultra Resolution Upscaling, and the Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD Engine for enhanced contrast, sharpness, and more.

They run Android TV OS and allow access to a plethora of apps via the Google Play Store. There’s support for Google Assistant and Google Chromecast too. You can also watch online content on a number of OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and many more.

The new Philips 7900 series comes equipped with 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 Digital Audio port, and 1 Headphone port. Plus, Dual-band Wi-Fi support is also included. The Philips 7900 Smart TV series also support Dolby Atmos with 20W RWM.

Price and Availability

The Philips 7900 series is priced at Rs 99,900 (55-inch 55PUT7906), Rs 1,49,900 (65-inch 65PUT7906), and Rs 1,89,900 (70-inch 70PUT7906). The series will be available to buy via select leading offline stores and may reach more channels in India soon.