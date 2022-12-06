Philips TAB8947 and TAB7807 Soundbars Launched in India

Philips has introduced two new soundbars in India. The new TAB8947 and the TAB7807 come with a wireless subwoofer, Dolby Atmos support, and more for an immersive audio experience. Check out the price, features, and more details.

Philips TAB8947 and TAB7807: Specs and Features

Starting with the Philips TAB8947, it is a 3.1.2Ch soundbar with a total sound output of 660W. There’s support for 8 integrated drivers and an 8-inch subwoofer for clear audio and an enhanced bass experience. There’s support for upward-firing speakers for a surround sound experience.

Philips TAB8947

The soundbar supports hi-res audio and can be paired with devices via Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2. It also supports 4K pass-through for 4K HDR video sources without any loss of resolution. The TAB8947 also has dual HDMI inputs and HDMI eARC. Additionally, the Philips TAB8947 comes with AI voice assistance (both Google Assistant and Siri) and is easy to install.

The Philips TAB7807, on the other hand, has 3.1 channels, 6 integrated drivers, and provides an audio output of 620W. It also has an 8-inch wireless subwoofer for clear audio and deep bass. Dolby Atmos 3.1 ensures a 3D virtual sound experience.

The soundbar supports HDMI 4K pass-through, HDMI eARC, Audio-in (connectivity via optical cable or USB), and even supports Dolby Vision. Stadium EQ Mode provides a live stadium-like experience at home. Plus, the soundbar has a wide sound stage, thanks to the extra 2 tweeter speakers on either side. Additionally, Philips Easylink helps adjust EQ modes, bass, and treble.

Price and Availability

The Philips TAB8947 retails at Rs 35,990 while the TAB7807 soundbar is priced at Rs 28,990. Both soundbars are now available to buy via leading online and offline stores in India.