Philips Launches Its Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer in India

If are on the lookout for a soundbar, Philips has launched the new TAB8967 soundbar. This one supports Dolby Atmos and comes with a wireless subwoofer. Continue reading below to know more about it.

Philips TAB8967 Soundbar: Specs and Features

The newly launched Philips TAB8967 5.1.2CH soundbar comes equipped with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus integration. This means that the TAB8967 can provide a 360-degree audio experience. The sound system includes three front-firing, two rear, and two up-firing speakers to provide a maximum sound output of 780W. It also has an 8-inch subwoofer.

The Philips TAB8967 soundbar has a sleek, metallic mesh design that makes it super portable. There’s support for 4K Video Pass-through, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG video formats. Also, the TAB8967 has a 4K pass-through that ensures the preservation of resolution during movie streaming and gaming.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Piush Sharma, India Business Head, Philips TV and Audio Business, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd said, “There has been exponential growth in the soundbar market. Consumers are becoming more discerning about audio quality and seek out products that can enhance their entertainment experience. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced this new premium soundbar, that will offer consumers a true surround sound experience with breathtakingly real sound flows. We will continue to introduce newer and advanced innovations to meet the needs of our evolving consumer base.“

In terms of connectivity, the TAB8967 soundbar offers an array of ports like HDMI (both In and Out) one HDMI, EasyLink, Bluetooth version 5.0, and much more. Users can also stream audio from their phones using Chromecast and Apple AirPlay. There are several equalizer modes like Movie, Music, Voice, Stadium, and Custom, along with support for AI Voice Assistants.

Price and Availability

Philips has officially set the TAB8967 Soundbar pricing at Rs 44,990. The soundbar will be made available via all the leading online and offline stores.