Philips Launches New TAB7007 Soundbar in India; Check out the Details

TPV Technology has launched its new Philips TAB7007 soundbar in India. This falls in the mid-segment and comes with a wireless subwoofer and support for Dolby Audio, as some of its highlighting features. Here are the details to know.

Philips TAB7007: Specs and Features

The new soundbar by Philips has a geometric design and is sleek in nature. The design includes a Robust Metal Grille, which calls for clearer audio, be it during gameplay or while watching intense movie scenes. It is wall-mountable too.

It is accompanied by a 2.1-channel wireless subwoofer (a 5.25-inch subwoofer driver), which promises to provide a multi-dimensional sound experience. The soundbar can provide a sound output of 240W. This also includes two front-firing speakers, which enables a surround sound experience.

Plus, as mentioned earlier, the soundbar supports Dolby Audio and Dolby Digital. The soundbar comes with different sound modes like Music, Movies, and News.

Commenting on the launch of the new soundbar, Mr. Atul Jasra, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd said, “In our endeavor to provide consumers with State-of-the-art technology & value for money, we have introduced the all-new Philips TAB7007 soundbar, offering a culmination of cutting-edge technology, impeccable design, and high-quality audio performance for an immersive sound experience. At TPV Technology, we will continue to introduce a newer and more advanced range of products to meet the needs of our evolving consumer base.“

You also get a plethora of connectivity options, including, Bluetooth 5.3, USB ports, Optical-in and Audio-in 3.5mm audio jack, and Advanced HDMI ARC technology. There’s also support for a remote control to change songs, volume levels, and more.

Price and Availability

The Philips TAB7007 soundbar has an MRP of Rs 21,990 and will be available via leading online portals such as Flipkart and Amazon in the country. Currently, it can be purchased at Rs 10,989 via Amazon. It comes in black.