Philips TAH8506BK Headphone with ANC Support Launched in India

Philips Audio has added a new pair of headphones called the Philips TAH8506BK in India. The new audio product comes with features like ANC Pro, fast charging, and more. Have a look at the price and other details.

Philips TAH8506BK: Specs and Features

The Philips TAH8506BK wireless headphones come with foldable and adjustable ear cups and support Swipe Touch Controls to change the volume levels, make phone calls, and access more options with ease.

The highlighting feature is adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Pro. The adjustable ambient mode allows users to let in the background sound as per their preference. The headphones come with 40mm drivers and have support for Hi-res audio.

The Philips TAH8506BK also comes with preset 4 EQ levels, namely, Bass, Voice, Power, and Travel. These modes can easily be customized via the Philips Headphones app.

The ANC headphones come with up to 60 hours of playback time on a single charge. This is without ANC and if that’s enabled, there are up to 45 hours of battery life. There’s also support for fast charging, which can provide up to 8 hours of playtime in just 15 minutes.

Another interesting thing is the inclusion of the Bluetooth multipoint pairing connect feature, which allows users to connect to two devices at a time.

Price and Availability

The new Philips TAH8506BK headphones are priced at Rs 10,999 and will be available to buy via leading online and offline stores in India.

It joins the existing Philips TAH6506BK, TAA4216BK, TAH4205XTBK wireless, and the TAUH201BK wireless headphones that retail at Rs 11,999, Rs 8,999, Rs 4,999, and Rs 1,990, respectively.