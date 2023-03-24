Philips Introduces New B-Line Monitor Series in India

Philips has launched its new B-Line monitor series in India. This includes the 276B1 and the 243B1 monitors, which come with the TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification, support for up to Quad HD resolution, and much more. Have a look at the details below.

Philips 276B1 and 243B1: Specs and Features

The Philips 243B1 has a 24-inch Full HD IPS LED display while the Philips 276B1 gets a 27-inch Quad HD LED screen. As mentioned earlier, both monitors meet the TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort standard for reduced strain on the eyes.

There’s also support for the LightSensor technology for the apt amount of brightness while maintaining the power consumption. The displays support the Flicker-free technology and also come with the Low Blue mode.

Philips 243B1 Monitor

Commenting on the launch announcement, Mr. Atul Jasra, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt Ltd, said, “To ensure enhanced and unhampered productivity, the new monitors provide an ultimate viewing experience to all the business owners, content creators, and corporate employees out there. We are confident that this series will meet the growing demands of our customers by offering high-quality products at competitive price points.“

The PowerSensor can also help in reducing energy costs by up to 70% and also ensures the longevity of the monitors. The monitors have the SmartErgo base, which provides height, swivel, tilt, and rotation angle adjustments and better cable management. You get a USB Type-C docking station, which also allows you to charge your laptop and connect your keyboard, mouse, or the RJ-45 Ethernet cable.

The new Philips B-Line monitors come with support for Displayport, HDMI, and Dual link DVI. Plus, there are high-quality built-in stereo speakers.

Price and Availability

The Philips 243B1 monitor retails at Rs 34,999 while the Philips 276B1 is priced at Rs 44,999. Both will be available via leading online and offline stores.