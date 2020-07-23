Netflix is testing a new feature that allows its subscribers to ‘pause’ their membership for up to 10 months. As part of the plan, Netflix will save all information related to the ‘paused’ account for 10 months before deleting them for good. Users can log-in to their account during this period to resume their service if they want. However, once the 10-month period lapses, they will have to start from scratch.

Netflix has confirmed the new option to NDTV Gadgets, saying that it will improve the experience for subscribers. “We’re always working on new ways to improve the Netflix experience. We experiment with these types of tests in different countries for different periods of time — and only make them broadly available if people find them useful”, the company said. The development was first reported by OnlyTech.

In essence, the new option works much the same way as Netflix’s standard cancellation policy. That’s because the company continues to hold on to user-data for 10 months even when users opt for the ‘cancel’ option. That being the case, Netflix might have introduced the new option to clarify its policy to users, letting them know that the company will hold on to their data for almost a year after they’ve stopped paying.

Talking about payments, hitting the ‘pause’ button will only stop the service at the end of the billing month, not immediately. So you can still stream your favorite movies, events and documentaries till the end of the billing period. Which is just as well, because you paid for it already.