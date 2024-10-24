OnePlus Officially Announces OxygenOS 15 with New Look, AI Features

OxygenOS has evolved significantly over time, and the next version promises a complete interface makeover. The company has just announced the latest OxygenOS 15, and it’s currently available as open beta for the OnePlus 12. So, let’s take a close look at all the new changes inside OxygenOS 15.

What’s New in OxygenOS 15

The new version comes running on top of the latest Android 15 and brings a fresh breath of air throughout the system UI with new, smoother app opening and closing animations and a striking new look at significant parts of the OS. Let’s start with the boot animation and setup screen, which has been redesigned and appears a lot cleaner and modern now.

Image Credit: OnePlus, Edited by Mohit Singh/Beebom

Then we have other elements like the stock icons, quick setting toggles, fingerprint animations, and widget cards. All of them are getting a slight facelift—especially the app icons and quick settings, which boast more curves now. I also couldn’t help but notice that the entire Quick Settings screen resembles iOS 18’s Control Center. But that’s not where the iOS similarities end.

Lock screen customizations are also coming with this update. This will include new depth effects and a variety of new clock styles to choose from. OnePlus is also adding a myriad of AI features to OxygenOS 15 starting with AI Unblur, AI Reflection eraser, and AI Detail boost. These will help to make your images look clearer and sharper.

Image Credit: OnePlus, Edited by Mohit Singh/Beebom

Then there are productivity-centric AI features in the Notes app that can summarize or alter your notes. Followed by AI Reply, which will pick up the context of the conversation and suggest appropriate replies. This feature will work with most instant messaging apps like WhatsApp.

Image Credit: OnePlus, Edited by Mohit Singh/Beebom

Other notable features include Intelligent Search which can do a deep search of your device to find any document, message, or file on your device even when offline. Then there are typical Android 15 features like Google’s Circle to Search, Gemini Live, and Theft Protection.

This new update marks another major transition for OxygenOS and this time, it feels like a big one. Though I am not a fan of how closely some UI elements resemble Apple’s iOS 18, if it helps to offer a more convenient experience, then I am all for it.

As mentioned above, the current open beta for OxygenOS 15 is limited to OnePlus 12. So if you have any of these devices, then you can try it out yourself at your own risk. Let us know what you thought of the new features inside OxygenOS 15 in the comments below.