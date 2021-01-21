A couple of weeks after the OnePlus Nord received the OxygenOS 11 update, OnePlus has started rolling out the first open beta build to its flagship OnePlus 7 and 7T series. It is in line with the company’s update roadmap, which was shared at the start of the year.

If you are eager to check out Android 11 and the new OneUI-esque OxygenOS 11 build, then you can now install it on the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro globally. This is great news for 2019 flagship users. They have been waiting for a good six months to test out the new one-handed UI, ambient display (along with the Canvas beta feature), Zen Mode 2.0, and a lot more. There’s also a lighter dark mode, updated camera UI, and other new features included in this build. You can check out the key new features in our hands-on video right here:

There are quite a few known bugs that you should be aware of before installing the first OxygenOS 11 open beta build on your 2019 flagships. You may notice increased power consumption (or reduced battery life), lag in brightness adjustment, a slower Gallery app, and glitchy Bluetooth audio (this bug plagues my Nord as well).

If you can live with these bugs, head to this link to download the update file for your OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro devices. OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro users need to head to this link to get the update file. The company has disabled the links for the 7T series as some users had reported data wipe issues while installing the beta build. You can still find them in the comments if you don’t mind a clean OxygenOS 11 install. But, OnePlus will update the forum post with new links very soon.