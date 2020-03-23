Apple has released a new free series named Oprah Talks COVID-19 on Apple TV+. As the name suggests, you will see Oprah Winfrey and a few others talk about the novel coronavirus pandemic in the series.

“How can we mindfully move through a crisis while holding on to ourselves and our humanity? In this series, Oprah has remote conversations with experts and everyday people to provide insight, meaning, and tangible advice for the human spirit.”, reads the show’s description.

To give you a quick idea regarding what to expect from the series, it is mainly Oprah discussing the situation with actor Idris Elba who recently tested positive for coronavirus and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba over FaceTime calls.

Which is why I FaceTimed @idriselba & his wife Sabrina who are safely quarantined together after he tested positive for COVID-19. Idris fills me in on his journey and Sabrina reveals the result of her test after they decided to quarantine together. pic.twitter.com/HETVZeqCPE — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 22, 2020

The second episode consists of spiritual talks with a pastor named Wintley Phipps. You may check that out if you’re interested in “exploring the spiritual meaning of this moment”. Below is a sneak peek of that episode.

Here’s a reminder from my friend Pastor @WintleyPhipps: “Through many dangers, toils, and snares I have already come.” Amazing Grace is always with us 🙏🏽 Experience some FREE encouragement and hope on “Oprah Talks” for Apple TV here: https://t.co/IaZyx3G8lV pic.twitter.com/SwXxVAbDuZ — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 22, 2020

Although the series is technically available for free, it is not as straightforward as it sounds. For starters, you should log in with your Apple ID to view the series. Even after you log in, you will have to link your credit card to “ensure that the account holder has authorised viewing on the web”.

However, you won’t be charged for this since Apple has made this series available for free. You may watch the series on the web from the link below or in the Apple TV app with all compatible iPhone, iPad, Mac devices.

