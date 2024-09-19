OPPO ColorOS 15 to be Officially Announced on October 17

With the Android 15 release date now revealed, we can expect OEMs to follow along with their own Android versions. It seems like Oppo is the first in line to announce their upcoming Android 15-based update. Its ColorOS 15 is expected to bring new features, most of which could also be added to OnePlus’ OxygenOS. The company has now set an official date for the ColorOS 15 announcement, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

The official OPPO and ColorOS teams posted on Weibo that ColorOS 15 will showcased during the OPPO Developer Conference 2024 scheduled for October 17. The ODC landing page says “ColorOS will be revamped, bringing smoother, smarter, dynamic, and efficient user experiences”. Besides, there’s also mention of Game Ecosystem and OPPO AI.

There’s not much information about the new features that ColorOS 15 may bring to the table. But we do know from previously-leaked Chinese OxygenOS beta builds that users can expect new Lockscreen customizations, improved animations, support for more apps in the dynamic island feature, and a revamped Quick Settings panel.

It’s worth noting that we still don’t have an official release date for ColorOS 15. The Weibo page translates that “will be available at ODC” but that probably doesn’t mean it will release on the same day. When released, the update will initially be China-only. That’s because OPPO usually takes its sweet time to release new updates globally, just like it did for ColorOS 14.

We don’t have an official release date yet. ColorOS 14 came out in China in November last year. So, if ColorOS 15 is out by the end of 2024, global users can expect to receive it in January or February 2025. For those unaware, ColorOS 14 brought a much-needed revamp to the UI and features like File Dock, Smart Sidebar, and an iOS-like image cropping feature, among others. It does have a few drawbacks, like the dynamic island doesn’t work with third-party apps, and we’re hoping this they’ll fix it in ColorOS 15 and OxygenOS 15.

That said, ColorOS 15 is an exciting release for OnePlus users too, since ColorOS and OxygenOS share the same code base. Hence, expect the same new features to arrive on both ColorOS 15 and OxygenOS 15 with a few differences here and there. Not to mention, a few Android 15 features like App Archiving, partial screen recording, and other security features should also arrive in ColorOS 15.

What are your expectations from ColorOS 15? Is there a specific feature that you’d like to see in the UI? Let us know in the comments.