Oppo Reno 8 to Be the First Smartphone to Feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC: Report

While we are waiting for Qualcomm to release the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset in May, the company is also reportedly looking to add a lower-end Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset to its portfolio. Now, ahead of the chipset’s unveiling, a recent leak shines a light on the first-ever smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. Check out the details below.

Oppo Reno 8 to Pack Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC: Report

According to a recent post by reputable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Oppo Reno 8 series will likely be the first to launch with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mobile platform. Along with that, the tipster also revealed some of the key specs and features of the Oppo Reno 8 device, which has the “PGAM10” model number.

As you can see in the screenshot above, the Oppo Reno 8 will reportedly feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It will sport three rear cameras, including a primary 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. You will find a 32MP selfie snapper at the front. The tipster also suggests that the Reno 8 will come with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging (a first for an Oppo phone) and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As for the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, it will reportedly support LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. There will be 4 ARM Cortex-A710 cores and 4 ARM Cortex-A510 cores. The chipset will also feature an integrated Adreno 662 GPU, as opposed to the Adreno 730 GPU with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Oppo will pair the chipset with the MariSilicon X ISP, as per Digital Chat Station.

In addition, the Oppo Reno 8 series is expected to include the Reno 8 Pro and another Reno 8 variant and both of them could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. Other details remain unknown at the time of writing. Coming to the official release of the Oppo Reno 8 series, it could launch next month, following the official unveiling of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU. So, stay tuned for more concrete details, and let us know your thoughts on the upcoming Reno smartphone in the comments below.