Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro India Prices Leaked; Launch Timeline Tipped

Oppo recently unveiled the Reno 7 series in China, and as one might hope for, the phones are now expected to reach India soon. Now, ahead of the rumored January 2022 launch time, we have details on the India prices of the new Reno 7 series.

Oppo Reno 7 Series Price in India Leaked

A report by 91Mobiles suggests that Oppo will launch the Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro in India. Oppo Reno 7 SE won’t make it to the country. While the Reno 7 will be priced between Rs 28,000 and Rs 31,000, the Reno 7 Pro price in India could be between Rs 41,000 and Rs 43,000.

The rumored pricing is similar to how the current Reno 6 phones are priced in India. To recall, the Reno 6 is priced at Rs 29,990, while the Pro model is priced at Rs 41,990.

Additionally, the report suggests that the company will launch a new pair of TWS earbuds alongside the Reno 7 series. While details aren’t known, it is expected to be priced similarly to the Oppo Enco X, which retails at Rs 9,999. The company’s Watch Free is also expected to tag along.

Oppo Reno 7/ Reno 7 Pro: Specs and Features

For those who don’t know, both the Reno 7 and the 7 Pro come with flat edges, a rectangular rear camera bump with big camera housings, and a punch-hole screen.

The vanilla Reno 7 comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a screen resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It boasts three rear cameras, including a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. There is a 32MP selfie shooter onboard as well.

The Reno 7 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 11. The device supports an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G, Face Unlock, and more.

As for the Reno 7 Pro, it gets identical specs as the Reno 7, except for a few things. The smartphone has a bigger 6.55-inch screen size, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC, along with two RAM+storage configurations with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a 50MP main camera.

Since these details aren’t concrete, we suggest you wait for Oppo to officially reveal more information early next year.