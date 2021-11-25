Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, and Reno 7 SE Now Official in China; Price Starting at CNY 2,199

As expected, Oppo has made the Reno 7 series official in China. The series succeeds the Reno 6 lineup and comprises the Reno 7, the Reno 7 Pro, and the Reno 7 SE. The SE variant is a first for the Reno series and is termed as the toned-down variant of the other two.

All three smartphones come with a rectangular camera hump that features big camera housings. While the Reno 7 and 7 Pro get flat edges, much like the Reno 6, the Reno 7 SE goes for rounded corners. This is in line with what we recently heard. Here’s a look at the details.

Oppo Reno 7

The Oppo Reno 7 comes with a 6.43-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2,400 × 1,080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, which is also seen on a number of devices such as the Realme GT Master Edition, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G Ne, the iQOO Z5, and more.

The phone gets three RAM+storage options: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. It remains to be seen what options make it to India.

There are three rear cameras: a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The camera at the front is a 32MP sensor. The phone gets its fuel from a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 11. Additionally, it features an in-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock support, 5G support, USB Type-C port, and more.

The Reno 7 is priced at CNY 2,699 (around Rs 31,400) for 8GB+128GB variant, CNY 2,999 (around Rs 34,900) for 8GB+256GB, and CNY 3,299 (around Rs 38,400) for 12GB+256GB variant.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro

The Reno 7 Pro is the elder sibling in the lot and gets a slightly bigger 6.55-inch AMOLED display. It also supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC and comes in two RAM+storage variants: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

The camera setup is also different from the vanilla variant here. The Reno 7 Pro is home to a 50MP main camera. The other two cameras remain the same as the Reno 7. It also has the same battery capacity as the vanilla model with 65W fast charging and runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 11. The device also comes with 5G, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a lot more.

The Reno 7 Pro comes with a price tag of CNY 3,699 (around Rs 43,100) for 8GB+128GB and CNY 3,999 (around Rs 46,600) for the 12GB+256GB model.

Oppo Reno 7 SE

As for the Reno 7 SE, it is the youngest one out of the three and comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip. It gets two RAM+storage options: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

It also comes with three rear cameras, including a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16MP front camera. The device is also backed by a 4,500mAh battery but with 33W fast charging. It runs Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top. The device also supports an in-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, 5G, USB Type-C port, and more.

The Reno 7 SE retails at CNY 2,199 (around Rs 25,600) for 8GB+128GB and CNY 2,399 (around Rs 27,900) for 12GB+256GB.

The Reno 7 series comes in Morning Gold, Starry Night Black, and Star Rain Wish color options. There’s no word on when these smartphones will be available for other markets.