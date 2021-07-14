Oppo has expanded its Reno lineup with the launch of the Reno 6 series in India today. The Oppo Reno 6 5G and Reno 6 Pro 5G come with 90Hz displays, MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, 65W fast-charging, and more. So, here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo Renno 6 series.

Oppo Reno 6 Series Launched in India

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G

Starting with the higher-end Reno 6 Pro 5G, the device comes with various high-end specs and features. It boasts a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with support for a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The panel has a resolution of 2400 x 1080p, a screen-to-body ratio of 92.1%, and a 32MP punch-hole selfie camera.

Speaking of the optics, the device packs a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP portrait camera. The device boasts a “bokeh flare portrait video” mode that lets users record high-res videos with a beautiful bokeh effect in the background.

Under the hood, the Reno 6 Pro 5G packs the Dimensity 1200 SoC, which is MediaTek’s 5G-supported chipset based on the 6nm architecture. It comes with an integrated ARM Mali-G77 MP9 SPU and is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. As for the battery, the smartphone features a massive 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging.

Other features of the Reno 6 Pro include 5G-connectivity, dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.2, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a USB-C port for charging and data transfer. It comes in two color variants, namely Aurora and Stellar Black. The device runs the ColorOS 11 skin based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Oppo Reno 6

Coming to the standard model, the Reno 6 Pro is slightly inferior to its elder sibling. The non-Pro model comes with a boxy design and a smaller 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with support for a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 91.7% screen-to-body ratio and a 32MP punch-hole cutout similar to the Reno 6 Pro.

Turning our focus to the optics, the vanilla Reno 6 device boasts a triple camera setup at the back. The rectangular camera module at the rear includes a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary sensor.

Inside, the device boasts the Mediatek Dimensity 900 chipset, making it India’s first Dimensity 900-powered device. The CPU is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone also packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast-charging technology.

Other than these, the Reno 6 comes with dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB-C port, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Much like the Pro variant, the Reno 6 also runs the new ColorOS 11 skin based on Android 11 out-of-the-box and comes in the same Aurora and Stellar Black color options.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price of the Oppo Reno 6 series in India, the Reno 6 Pro 5G with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 39,990. The lower-end Reno 6 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 29,990

Both the devices will be available to buy on Flipkart, Oppo’s official online store, and the offline market as well. The Reno 6 Pro 5G will be available to buy from July 20, while the Reno 6 will be available from July 29.