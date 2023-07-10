Oppo Reno 10 Series Finally Arrives In India Along With Enco Air 3 Pro TWS

Oppo has finally launched the successor to the Reno 9 series, the Oppo Reno 10 series in India. The lineup includes the vanilla Reno 10, the Reno 10 Pro, and the Reno 10 Pro+ devices. To recall, the lineup was officially unveiled in China a few months back and brings upgrades in the form of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 1.5K AMOLED display, and much more. Check out the price, availability, and specifications for the Reno 10 series below.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+: Specs and Features

The flagship Reno 10 Pro+ stands out with its textured 3D hyperboloid back panel and narrow metal mid-frame. It features a 6.74-inch curved 1.5K AMOLED display boasting a high refresh rate of 120Hz, peak brightness of 1400 nits, touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and an impressive color range of 1.07 billion. The device is also lightweight at 194 grams and slim at 8.28mm thickness.

The device is equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and boasts 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. There’s a 50MP primary camera with six mirror lenses. It also offers a dedicated 64MP periscope lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens as well as a 32MP selfie lens. There are camera features like panorama, portrait, time-lapse photography, slow motion, 4K videos, and so on. The smartphone utilizes a specialized MariSilicon X chipset for image processing, developed in-house by Oppo. However, it will not be available on other Oppo phones moving forward as the company has officially closed down that division.

The device stays powered with a 4,700mAh battery and can be quickly recharged from 0 to 100% in 27 minutes with a 100W SUPERVOOC fast charger. Moreover, the Reno 10 Pro+ comes equipped with Oppo’s proprietary Power Management Chipset, which ensures efficient management of power consumption. From a connectivity perspective, there is support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, dual 5G nano SIM support with x 5G bands, USB-C, and NFC.

Additionally, the smartphone has an optical fingerprint sensor, face unlock capability, and more. Out of the box, the device runs ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13. The Reno 10 Pro+ can be purchased in Glossy Purple and Silver Grey color options.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro: Specs and Features

The toned-down Reno 10 Pro sports the same display as that of its big brother. However, it takes a hit at the chipset. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and can support up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Reno 10 Pro is also equipped with the in-house MariSilicon X NPU just like the Reno 10 Pro+. It boasts a 50MP Sony primary camera with autofocus, a 32MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Meanwhile, the front camera is a respectable 32MP. There are a range of camera features such as time-lapse photography, slow motion, night scene mode, and more.

The smartphone features a 4,600mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. It also runs ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13, and supports an in-display fingerprint reader and face unlock feature. It will be available in Glossy Purple and Silver Grey color options.

Oppo Reno 10: Specs and Features

The entry-level Reno 10 smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 950 nits of peak brightness, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and an impressive 1.07 billion colors. This “mid-range” phone is equipped with the Snapdragon 778G chipset, offering up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The camera setup of the Reno 10 features a 64MP primary camera, a 32MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Additionally, it comes equipped with a 32MP front-facing camera. The device is powered by a 4,600mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Moreover, it runs ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, and various other functionalities. The Reno 10 is available in Ice Blue and Silver Grey color variants.

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro TWS: Specs and Features

With the Reno series, Oppo has also unveiled the Enco Air 3 successor, the Air 3 Pro in India. The TWS features an in-ear design with a stem and stays enclosed within a ‘pebble-shaped’ case. It comes with a 12.4mm Dynamic Bamboo-Fiber Diaphragm Driver with 107dB @1KHz driver sensitivity. There’s support for LDAC Hi-Res Audio coupled with Smart Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and OPPO Signature Alive Audio interface.

The earbuds have a battery capacity of 43mAh each and the charging case has a 440mAh battery. This allows for up to 7 hours of playback time and up to 30 hours with the charging case. It only takes 10 minutes of charging to provide an hour of playback time, and it takes about 90 minutes for a full charge. The Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, Game mode, and IP55 water and dust resistance, resulting in low latency. It also has touch controls for convenience.

Price and Availability

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is priced at Rs 54,999, while the Reno 10 Pro will start at Rs 39,999. Starting from July 13, the Reno 10 Pro and the 10 Pro+ will be available for purchase through the official Oppo store and e-commerce brand Flipkart. However, the official price for the vanilla Reno 10 smartphone is still under the veil and will be revealed on July 20 via Flipkart.

As for the Enco Air 3 Pro TWS, it retails at Rs 4,999 and will be available from July 11 via Flipkart, Amazon, and the official Oppo Store.