Oppo Reno 10 Series Unveiled In China; Check out the Details!

Oppo has launched the Reno 10 series in China. The new Reno series includes the Oppo Reno 10, the Reno 10 Pro, and the Reno 10 Pro+, succeeding the Reno 9 Series, which launched in November last year. The new series packs premium features like up to Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, MariSilicon X NPU, and more. Check out the details below.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+: Specs and Features

The Reno 10 Pro+ sports a 6.74-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits of peak brightness, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1.07 billion colors. It has a narrow metal frame chassis and textured glass back. Oppo calls this the 3D hyperboloid design. It’s also lightweight at 194 grams.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 5122GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Reno 10 Pro+ features a 50MP flagship-grade Sony primary camera with six mirror lenses. There is a dedicated 64MP periscope lens as well. The front punch-hole is home to a 32MP sensor. There are camera features like panorama, portrait, time-lapse photography, slow motion, 4K videos, and so on. The smartphone is also using a dedicated MariSilicon X chipset for image processing, which might not reach any other phone as the company has officially shut the division.

The device packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 6 5G bands with dual nano SIM support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.3, USB Type-C, and more. The smartphone runs ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13. It also features include an in-display fingerprint reader and face unlock and comes in Twilight Purple, Moonsea Black, and Brilliant Gold color options.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro: Specs and Features

The Reno 10 Pro comes with the same display as that of the Reno 10 Pro+. But, there’s a change in the chipset. The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset powers the device. It can pack up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Just like the Reno 10 Pro+, the 10 Pro is also using the dedicated MariSilicon X NPU for image processing. The rear cameras include a 50MP Sony primary camera with autofocus, a 32MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera is 32MP. it comes with camera features like time-lapse photography, slow motion, night scene, and more.

The smartphone comes with a double-cell 4,600mAh battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging and runs ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13. It also features an in-display fingerprint reader and face unlock and will be available in Colorful Blue, Moon Sea Black, and Brilliant Gold color options.

Oppo Reno 10: Specs and Features

The vanilla Reno 10 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 950 nits of peak brightness, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1.07 billion colors. It is a mid-range phone and is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 5122GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The camera part includes a 64MP main camera, a 32MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with s 32MP selfie shooter. The Reno 10 is also backed by a 4,600mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Additionally, it runs ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13, has an in-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, and much more. The vanilla Reno 10 is available in Colorful Blue, Moon Sea Black, and Brilliant Gold color options.

Price and Availability

The Reno series is available for booking and will start from CNY 2,499 (~ Rs 29,300). It will be available to buy, starting June 1. Here are the prices.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+

16GB+256GB: CNY 3,899 (~ Rs 45,700)

16GB:512GB: CNY 4,299 (~ Rs 50,400)

Oppo Reno 10 Pro

16GB+256GB: CNY 3,499 (~ Rs 41,000)

16GB:512GB: CNY 3,899 (~ Rs 45,700)

Oppo Reno 10

8GB+256GB: CNY 2,499 (~ Rs 29,300)

12GB+256GB: CNY 2,799 (~ Rs 32,800)

12GB+512GB: CNY 2,999 (~ Rs 35,100)

Feature image: Oppo Reno 10 Pro+