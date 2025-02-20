Oppo Launches “World’s Thinnest” Find N5 Foldable Phone

The foldable market has remained dull for a while now, with the only exciting launches being the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While users thought it could be reignited with the OnePlus Open 2, OnePlus pulled the plug on it. Well, Oppo is shouldering the responsibility as it has launched the Find N5.

Oppo launched the Find N5 globally in today’s launch event, and there’s a lot to talk about, including its design, hinge, and other improvements. Oppo claims it’s the thinnest foldable smartphone ever, and left no stone unturned when comparing it with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Let’s look at the specifications of the device. Image Credit: Oppo (via YouTube, Screenshot by Anshuman Jain/Beebom)

The Find N5 comes with an 8.12-inch inner AMOLED display with 2480 x 2248 pixels resolution. On the other hand, the cover screen is an FHD+ AMOLED 2616 x 1140 pixels resolution unit. Both are 10-bit displays and refresh at 120Hz. The cover screen gets brighter though (2450 nits peak) compared to the inner screen (2100 nits peak). Oppo claims it has 20% greater puncture resistance and 30% improved bending resistance.

The main highlight of the device is its thickness. It folds to an 8.93 mm unit but when open, it’s only 4.21 mm, which is an insanely respectable engineering feat. The phone weighs 229 grams. Oppo claims the new Aluminum alloy frame hinge is now 36% stronger. The phone also has IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings.

Camera-wise, the phone boasts triple cameras on the rear with an 8 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Hasselblad setup consisting of wide-angle, 3 x Periscope, and Ultra-wide-angle shooters, all with OIS. The under-screen and cover-screen cameras are both 8 MP units. Software-wise, it’s running the latest ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. Image Credit: Oppo (Screenshot by Abubakar Mohammed/Beebom)

At the device’s heart, there’s Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite (benchmarks), albeit a slightly weaker 7-core SKU. Powering it is a surprisingly massive 5,600 mAh battery which uses the same higher density battery tech (Silicon-Carbon) that most Chinese manufacturers have switched to, including OnePlus on the 13 and 13R.

The battery can charge at 80W via SUPERVOOC and 50W via AIRVOOC charging. Connectivity-wise, the phone brings Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 LE, NFC, and USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C. Besides, there’s 512 GB of on-board UFS 4.0 storage alongside 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM

As for the pricing, the phone roughly costs $1860 and comes in two colors — Cosmic Black and Misty White. However, the Find N5 won’t be coming to the US. What are your thoughts on the Find N5? Let us know in the comments below.