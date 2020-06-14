Oppo has been rumored to be working on their in-house chipset, the “Oppo M1”, for quite a long time now. The company also hired executives from chip-making companies like MediaTek and Unisoc. Now, the President of Oppo has confirmed that the company will be actually making its own chips to support their smartphones.

In a recent interview, Liu Bo, Oppo’s President of the China business confirmed that the Chinese smartphone brand is planning to make an in-house chipset for the company’s future growth. “We have to tackle the chip technology and make the technology the crucial driving force for our future growth,”, said Bo.

According to the report, the company is planning to start working with key silicone chip suppliers like MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Inc., and South Korea-based tech giant, Samsung Electronics. The company aims to design, develop, and manufacture its own chipsets to support their smartphones.

Now, this in-house chip-making is becoming quite popular in the smartphone industry. Major companies like Google is thinking of making their own chipsets to support their Pixel devices. It looks like companies are finally seeing the benefit of what Apple has been doing for years now. Making in-house chipsets for smartphones makes the devices much more comprehensive. The custom chips allow the manufacturer to integrate the hardware and the software much more seamlessly.

Although currently, Oppo smartphones like the Oppo Reno 4 or the Oppo Ace 2 uses Snapdragon chipsets. However, this could change pretty soon.