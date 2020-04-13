After a myriad of teasers, Oppo launched its new flagship smartphone – Oppo Ace 2 in China today. Yeah, the name sounds familiar because it is a successor to the Reno Ace from last year. The company decided to drop the ‘Reno’ tag and pivot Ace into another flagship lineup. Oppo Ace 2 comes equipped with premium flagship features including a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, wireless charging, and a lot more.

Oppo Ace 2: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, a single look at the Ace 2 is enough to remind you of the OnePlus 7T from last year. The 90Hz front panel (more on this below) and the glass rear panel with a circular oreo-shaped camera system feels familiar. The fingerprint sensor is housed under the display here.

Oppo Ace 2 features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout at the top left, 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It’s pretty much the same as the original Ace. This panel boasts a 91.7% screen-to-body ratio, 2400 × 1080p resolution, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and more.

The latest Snapdragon 865 chipset from Qualcomm runs the show under the hood. There’s 5G connectivity onboard, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Ace 2 runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 out-of-the-box. The UI has been greatly toned down and you can read all about its cool features right here.

In the optics department, Oppo Ace 2 features a quad-camera system with a 48MP (f/1.7) primary camera. It’s coupled with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree FOV, a 2MP mono lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s also a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie camera housed in the punch-hole on the front, which is great.

Oppo Ace 2 is the first Oppo smartphone to feature wireless charging support.

The main highlight of the Oppo Ace 2 is wireless charging support. Yes, Oppo finally brings wireless charging support to its phone portfolio – a day ahead of OnePlus. The device supports 40W AirVOOC wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging, and 65W SuperVOOC Flash Charge wired fast-charging. The latter is the same as its predecessor. Ace 2 houses a 4,000mAh battery that can be fully charged from 0% to 100% in under 30 minutes.

The device comes equipped with all of the essential connectivity features, including WiFi 802.11ax (WiFi 6), Bluetooth 5.1, dual-mode 5G, NFC, USB Type-C port. Sadly, there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack on board but you do get stereo speakers and 4D vibrations for a more enhanced gaming experience.

Price and Availability

Oppo Ace 2 has been priced starting at 3,999 yuan (around Rs. 43,250) for the 8GB+128GB base variant. You will have to shell out 4,399 yuan (around Rs. 47,500) and 4,599 yuan (around Rs. 49,700) for the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants respectively.

The smartphone will be available in three color variants, namely Fantasy Purple and Lunar Rock Gray, and Aurora Silver. It will go on sale from 20th April, along with the AirVOOC wireless charger (249 yuan, Rs. 2,700) and Enco W31 TWS (299 yuan, Rs. 3,250) in China.