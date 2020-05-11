Qualcomm has today launched the Snapdragon 768G 5G processor with improvements in the clock speeds and GPU performance as compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 765G.

The Snapdragon 768G comes with all of the same stuff as the processor it replaces. It’s built on the same 7nm process as the Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset launched alongside the Snapdragon 865 in December last year. There’s the same Adreno 620 GPU, but Qualcomm is claiming a 15% performance increase as compared to the Adreno 620 on the 765G.

Qualcomm has also clocked the Kryo 475 cores on the processor at a higher 2.8GHz clock-speed as compared to 2.4GHz on the Snapdragon 765G for a 15% performance increase in CPU performance as well.

The Snapdragon 768G also brings in support for 120Hz displays. The processor can support QHD+ displays at 60Hz and FHD+ displays at 120Hz. The Snapdragon 765G, on the other hand, only had support for 60Hz displays at QHD+ resolution. Other than that, both chips support HDR10 and HDR10+ displays, along with 10-bit color depth.

As you would expect, the Snapdragon 786G 5G processor also comes with an integrated 5G modem, similar to the Snapdragon 765 and 765G last year. Qualcomm is using the same X52 5G modem here, and the processor supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz networks. It will also be compatible with both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks.