Oppo just can’t stop launching upgrades for its Reno series smartphones. This lineup first saw the light of day about a year ago. We have already seen three iterations of the Reno series, with the Reno 3 lineup debuting in late-December. And today, Oppo has unveiled the fourth iteration – the Reno4 and Reno4 Pro in China. This lineup comes equipped with a 5G-enabled Snapdragon SoC, multi-camera setups, and 65W super-fast charging.

Oppo Reno 4: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, the Reno4 series appears to have lifted the iPhone 11 Pro frosted glass design. Even the raised camera module looks the same. It’s just that the camera sensors are placed vertically instead of inside a square cutout. Oppo has only added a bit of color and jazz to the rear panel, with large text on the right edge that I am not really a fan of. This is limited to the Pro variant and the vanilla Reno4 is just a shiny block of glass.

You have an AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint sensor on the front of both the variants. The Reno4 Pro packs a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ curved OLED panel with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch response rate. It boasts up to 1100 nits of brightness and HDR10+ support as well.

The vanilla Reno4, on the other hand, boasts a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ flat OLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The standard Reno4 features a dual-cam punch-hole cutout while the Reno4 Pro only has a single-cam punch-hole cutout. The former includes a 32MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor on the front. Reno4 Pro packs only a single 32MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, the Reno4 series is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset – the same as its predecessor from December. This is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The device runs Android-based ColorOS 7.2 out-of-the-box. It’s a minor refinement over the original ColorOS 7 update, whose best feature you can check our right here. The OS now includes Oppo Lab to let users test out upcoming features.

Reno4 Pro comes equipped with a triple-camera setup, helmed by a primary 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS support. You also have a 12MP Sony IMX708 ultra-wide sensor (same as the Find X2) with a 120-degree FOV, and a 13MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom support.

The vanilla Reno4, on the other hand, includes a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP mono lens. You won’t get the same versatility as the Pro variant here.

Reno4 Pro features a 4,000mAh battery while the vanilla Reno4 includes a slightly bigger 4,020mAh battery. You also get super-fast 65W SuperVOOC charging support out-of-the-box with both variants. It’s going to allow you to fully charge the device in around 35 minutes via the USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Price and Availability

Oppo Reno4 will retail at 2,999 yuan (around Rs. 31,999) for the 8GB+128GB base variant whereas the 8GB+256GB will see you shell out 3,299 yuan (around Rs. 35,199) for the 8GB+256GB variant. It will come in three colorways, i.e Taro Purple, Crystal Blue, and Dream Black.

On the other hand, Reno4 Pro starts at 3,799 yuan (around Rs. 40,499) for the 8GB+128GB base variant. You will have shell out 4,299 yuan (around Rs. 45,799) for the 12GB+256GB variant. The Reno4 Pro will be available in four color variants, i.e. Crystal Blue, Crystal Red, Titanium Black, and White. There’s also a ‘Green Glitter’ special edition variant (pictured above) as well.

Oppo Reno4 series will go on sale from 12th June in China. There is currently no info but we can expect global variants of the device to reach India in a couple of months.