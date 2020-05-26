Samsung has announced Exynos 880, a new 5G chipset targeted at mid-range smartphones. The first phone to sport the new chipset is the Vivo Y70s that Vivo launched in China today.

The Exynos 880 is an octa-core processor manufactured on the 8nm FinFET process. The chipset boasts two Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It supports LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

The Exynos 880 comes with the ARM Mali-G76 MP5 GPU, which is capable of supporting Full HD+ (2520×1080) displays. According to Samsung, the processor supports advanced graphics APIs and offers powerful and efficient graphics processing. The company claims the chipset renders in-game 3D graphics at a high framerate while maintaining reduced loading times.

In addition, the Exynos 880 features an NPU (Neural Processing Unit) and DSP (Digital Signal Processor) for powering on-device AI capabilities. The NPU and DSP share a controller and DMA (Direct Memory Access) for faster AI processing.

In terms of imaging, the processor’s ISP (Image Signal Processor) supports a maximum of three cameras. To be specific, the primary lens can go up to 64MP, while offering 20MP each to the other two sensors. It supports up to 4K 30fps video recording and playback across HEVC, H.264, and VP9 codecs.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, the Exynos 880 flaunts Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and FM radio. The 5G modem integrated into the chipset offers up to 2.55Gbps download speed and up to 1.28Gbps upload speed over sub-6GHz 5G networks. Moreover, the download speed goes up to 3.55Gbps, and upload speeds touch 1.38Gbps, thanks to E-UTRA-NR Dual Connectivity that combines 5G and LTE networks.

For efficient location services, the chipset comes with a 4-mode GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) receiver that supports GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo.