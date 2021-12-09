Oppo Find N to Launch as the Company’s First Foldable on December 15

Oppo was one of the first smartphone brands to show off a foldable device in early 2019. However, we have not heard or seen anything foldable-related from the company since then. Late last month, we saw a patent reveal the design of the company’s first foldable device. Now today, Oppo has confirmed that it will launch its first foldable smartphone, dubbed the Oppo Find N, on December 15.

Oppo Find N: First Foldable Smartphone from Oppo

The company recently took to Twitter to share an in-depth blog post that confirms the launch of the Oppo Find N. Apart from confirming the launch date, Oppo shared several details about its journey to develop its first-ever foldable smartphone and why it took so much time for them to come up with it. You can check out the tweet right below. Here comes our very first foldable smartphone – the OPPO Find N! Learn more about how everything begins with OPPO CPO @PeteLau #OPPOINNODAY2021 #OPPOFindN 👇— OPPO (@oppo) December 9, 2021

Oppo says that the Oppo Find N is the result of 4 years of “intense R&D” and 6 generations of prototypes, one of which was shown off by the company’s VP Brian Shen back in 2019. Oppo’s new CPO Pete Lau thinks it’s better not to jump on the foldable trend in the market without a finished product. So, while companies like Samsung, Huawei, and others have already established their names in the foldable segment, Oppo waited to perfect its product all these years.

During the development process, Oppo says that it has solved most of the issues of current foldable devices in the market to make it a top-notch smartphone. Furthermore, the company says that it has solved the crease and durability issues that make existing foldable phones flawed. Oppo claims that the Oppo Find N has “perhaps the best hinge and display designs available today.” Also, while you are at it, we suggest you check out this teaser for the Oppo Find N from Weibo:

Oppo Find N: Specifications (Rumored)

Now, coming to the specs of the Oppo Find N, there is not much known about them as of now. However, rumors suggest that the device will boast an 8-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate for the inner display. There might be a 60Hz panel with a punch-hole as the cover display. Moreover, as you can see in the images and teasers above, the Find N looks like it will rather chunky compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The device is likely to feature a triple-camera system at the back, including a 50MP primary lens, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a third 13MP sensor. There could be a 32MP selfie snapper housed inside the front punch-hole cutout.

Under the hood, the Find N is rumored to pack the Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device could also come with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and run the Android 12-based ColorOS 12 out of the box.

As for the price of the device, there is currently no information about that. However, we would know all about the Oppo Find N, its price, and its availability on the day of the launch, which is set for the company’s INNO Day 2021 event on December 15 at 4 PM (local time).